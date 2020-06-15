Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $650.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $651.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.16. Atrion has a 1 year low of $579.00 and a 1 year high of $915.96.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 23,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Atrion by 15,855.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 738.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

