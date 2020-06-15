Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Purchases $11,100.00 in Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director Henchy R. Enden bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,850.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACBI. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 351,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

