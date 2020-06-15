AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,683 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,420 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $51.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.