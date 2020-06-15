AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca’s products like Nexium, Crestor and Seroquel are facing generic competition, which is hurting sales. The diabetes franchise also faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit. Also, the coronavirus outbreak may hurt its profits in 2020. Nonetheless, AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi, should keep driving revenues in 2020. Its pipeline is strong with abundance of pipeline catalysts lined up for 2020. Several launches are underway across each of the therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like China. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings. Its shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. “

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $52.24. 2,508,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.