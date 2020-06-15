Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) versus Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Financial Survey

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Assertio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Assertio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assertio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 280.35%. Given Assertio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assertio Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Assertio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Assertio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Assertio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.33% -44.89% Assertio Therapeutics -83.99% -110.00% -27.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and Assertio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $150,000.00 146.61 -$7.83 million N/A N/A Assertio Therapeutics $229.50 million 0.33 -$217.20 million ($3.07) -0.30

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assertio Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assertio Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias. Its oncology development programs also comprise sapacitabine, an oral nucleoside analogue prodrug that is in Phase 1/2 combination study with seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor in patients with BRCA mutations; with olaparib, a poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor in BRCA mutation positive patients with breast cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, the company's oncology development programs include seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in all-oral Phase 1/2 combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations. It has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias; and collaboration, licensing, and supply agreement with ManRos Therapeutics SA for the development and commercialization of oral seliciclib capsules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults. The company also provides NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablet), a product for the management of pain severe enough to long term opioid treatment, including neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) in adults; and NUCYNTA IR (tapentadol), a product for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. In addition, it is involved in the clinical development of Cebranopadol for the treatment of chronic nociceptive and neuropathic pain. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. based on its proprietary Acuform gastroretentive drug delivery technology. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retail pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Depomed Inc. and changed its name to Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2018 Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

