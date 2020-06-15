Argus Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $115.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by Argus from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,496 shares of company stock worth $37,739,974. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,518,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

