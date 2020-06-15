Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 132.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,599,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,941,000 after purchasing an additional 145,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,199 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after purchasing an additional 463,527 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 421,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

