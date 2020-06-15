Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $30.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.