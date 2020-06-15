ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ARC Resources from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $20.62 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77.

