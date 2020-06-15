Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $390.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $340.00.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a reduce rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.21.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $338.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.0% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 43,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 66,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Apple by 143.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 24,376 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 19.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 119,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,098,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.