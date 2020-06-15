Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $471,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $586.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $46.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

