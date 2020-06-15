Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.88. 202,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Antero Midstream Corp has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

