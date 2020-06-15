Analyzing Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Premier Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 1.75 $33.17 million $1.48 6.47 Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 2.25 $24.20 million N/A N/A

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Premier Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Premier Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Banc. of Virginia 20.74% 8.45% 1.15% Premier Financial Bancorp 27.33% 9.76% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Premier Financial Bancorp beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The bank offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 20,168 USD in December 31, 2017. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

