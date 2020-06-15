Analyzing Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & California First National Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFNB)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simmons First National and California First National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.84%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.2% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and California First National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 1.80 $238.17 million $2.73 5.99 California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 9.15 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 25.09% 10.86% 1.52% California First National Bancorp 59.21% 7.18% 4.95%

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simmons First National beats California First National Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

