Analyzing EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) & TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP)

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) and TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EQM Midstream Partners and TC Pipelines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQM Midstream Partners 7.37% 20.13% 7.87% TC Pipelines 70.08% 36.72% 9.64%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EQM Midstream Partners and TC Pipelines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQM Midstream Partners 0 6 3 0 2.33 TC Pipelines 0 1 8 0 2.89

EQM Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.00%. TC Pipelines has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.46%. Given EQM Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EQM Midstream Partners is more favorable than TC Pipelines.

Dividends

EQM Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. TC Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. EQM Midstream Partners pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Pipelines pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EQM Midstream Partners has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. EQM Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

EQM Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Pipelines has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQM Midstream Partners and TC Pipelines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQM Midstream Partners $1.63 billion 2.48 $183.37 million $2.55 7.64 TC Pipelines $403.00 million 5.79 $280.00 million $3.74 8.74

TC Pipelines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EQM Midstream Partners. EQM Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Pipelines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of EQM Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of TC Pipelines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Pipelines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TC Pipelines beats EQM Midstream Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, utilities, and other customers primarily in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company was formerly known as EQT Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to EQM Midstream Partners, LP in October 2018. EQM Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

