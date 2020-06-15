Analyzing Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acacia Communications and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Communications $464.66 million 6.08 $32.84 million $1.18 57.29 LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 2.41 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -44.86

Acacia Communications has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acacia Communications and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Communications 0 7 1 0 2.13 LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Acacia Communications presently has a consensus price target of $67.48, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Acacia Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Communications and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Communications 8.56% 9.24% 7.37% LightPath Technologies -4.48% -4.67% -3.36%

Summary

Acacia Communications beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

