Analysts Set Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Target Price at GBX 725

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 725 ($9.23).

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($10.95) to GBX 700 ($8.91) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

LON SAFE opened at GBX 703.93 ($8.96) on Friday. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 680.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 738.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

