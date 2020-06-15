Analysts Set Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Target Price at GBX 725

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 725 ($9.23).
A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.07) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($10.95) to GBX 700 ($8.91) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
LON SAFE opened at GBX 703.93 ($8.96) on Friday. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 680.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 738.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
