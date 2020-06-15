Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €19.63

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.78 ($22.23).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IFXA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

