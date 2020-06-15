Analysts Set Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $536.75

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $536.75.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $522.57 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $549.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.08 and a 200 day moving average of $491.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

