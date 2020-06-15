Analysts Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €53.56

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €53.56 ($60.18).

BAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

BAS stock opened at €50.00 ($56.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.50. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($81.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

