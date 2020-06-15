Analysts Set Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Target Price at $16.33

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 180,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,742,596.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,029,991 shares of company stock worth $8,733,910 over the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.