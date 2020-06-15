Analysts Expect Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Post ($0.23) EPS

Shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edesa Biotech an industry rank of 30 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

EDSA traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 32,469,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,788. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 766.98% and a negative return on equity of 83.42%. Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

