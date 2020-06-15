Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

SFNC opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.91%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $147,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Simmons First National by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

