Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.39 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $12.19 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

