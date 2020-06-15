AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AMETEK by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 718,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,960,000 after purchasing an additional 87,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 567,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.73.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $86.96. 204,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

