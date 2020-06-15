Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. Research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Amerisafe by 1,065.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

