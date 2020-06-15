Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AMED stock opened at $169.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amedisys has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $133,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,390,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,673. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,428 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

