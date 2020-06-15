ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) Insider Buys A$53,801.00 in Stock

ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) insider Leslie Desjardins purchased 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.37 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,801.00 ($38,156.74).

Shares of ASX:ALQ opened at A$6.37 ($4.52) on Monday. ALS Ltd has a 12 month low of A$4.36 ($3.09) and a 12 month high of A$10.20 ($7.23). The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$6.39 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.33.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. ALS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

