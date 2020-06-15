AllSafe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,389.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $379,384.39 and $1,389.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

