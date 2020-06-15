Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ALLT opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.05% of Allot Communications worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

