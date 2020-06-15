Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliance Data’s current trend in consumer-based businesses shifting their marketing spend to data-driven marketing strategies should help in retaining the momentum. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive the top line of the firm. It is believed that acquisitions and divestitures will help it grow inorganically and expand the international footprint. Shares of Alliance Data have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the company remains focused toward returning value to its shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, its rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. The company’s increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses have also affected the margins.”

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.87.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Theriault purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,855 shares of company stock worth $634,333. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 182.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

