Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Short Interest Down 7.3% in May

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days. Approximately 27.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Allakos news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Allakos by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,565,000 after buying an additional 592,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,690,000 after buying an additional 327,352 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 124.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 320,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,450,000 after buying an additional 271,976 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $67.80 on Monday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.