Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIM. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

ALIM opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.20. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

