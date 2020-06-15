Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 14th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $251.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.54 and its 200 day moving average is $238.78. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $313.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.42.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total value of $539,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,141,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $831,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,098,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,635,000 after purchasing an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

