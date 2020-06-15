Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $696.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.49. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,135,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,478,000 after acquiring an additional 379,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 180,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

