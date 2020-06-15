Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a research note published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

HTWS stock opened at GBX 164.58 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 715.30. Airtel Africa has a 1 year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 179 ($2.28). The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.15.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

