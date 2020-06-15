Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 14th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von bought 227,272 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 632.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 348,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 300,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150,833 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

