Agrello (DLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $382,793.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Agrello has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $382,793.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Agrello has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Agrello token can now be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.27 or 0.05279658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031858 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

