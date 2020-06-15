Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $72.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.19. 289,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.14. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $1.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.85%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 188.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,644,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

