Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 results were negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Both Life Sciences & Applied Markets Group (LSAG) and Agilent Cross Lab Group (ACG) segment’s revenues declined due to the pandemic. However, ACG grew in the high-single-digit range in China as customers began to return to more normal activities post coronavirus relaxations. Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) segment revenues benefited from continued strong Pharma results. Notably, Agilent didn’t provide third-quarter guidance due to lack of visibility. Nevertheless, Agilent expects Pharma and contracted services to remain resilient, which bodes well for the shares that have outperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on A. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NYSE A opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

