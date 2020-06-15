AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,381 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of AFLAC worth $36,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 250.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $36.45. 877,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,090. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

