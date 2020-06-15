AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.
NYSE AEG opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.18.
AEGON Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
