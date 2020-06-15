AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AEGON from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE AEG opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AEGON by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in AEGON by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in AEGON by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,123,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in AEGON by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 95,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

