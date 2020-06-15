Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 10.1% in May

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the May 14th total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.73). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 million.

ADES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

