Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 target price on the software company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $290.00.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.07.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $411.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.21 and a 200 day moving average of $342.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.