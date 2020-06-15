Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IOTS. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $12.55 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Adesto Technologies stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

