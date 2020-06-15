Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. Sidoti upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.13.

ADUS stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $27,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,594.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

