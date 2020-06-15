Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADMP. Dawson James downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.12.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.