Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. 1,498,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,355. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.66.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.