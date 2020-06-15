ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of ACMR opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $906.95 million, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 0.74.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

