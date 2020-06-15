ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 14th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $241.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. ABIOMED has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

